Surface electronic warfare system sold internationally to Japan for first time

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

SYRACUSE, New York. Lockheed Martin won a $113 million contract from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command for the full-rate production of the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2 systems for Japan, marking the first international sale of the system, the company announced in a statement

This contract, a modification to a previous SEWIP production contract, includes orders for both the U.S. Navy and Japan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

SEWIP Block 2, designed to enhance shipboard threat detection and situational awareness, is widely deployed on U.S. Navy surface combatants, including the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, and is planned for integration across various surface vessels. The system will provide Japan with similar electronic warfare capabilities, promoting interoperability with the U.S. Navy, the statement reads.

The contract’s work is expected to be completed by October 2026, the company says.