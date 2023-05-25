Surface-to-air missile system approved for sale to Ukraine

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Raytheon

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine involving the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and associated equipment, according to a recent statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. DSCA has delivered the required certification to Congress, marking the next step in the sale process.

The Government of Ukraine's request includes one AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel Radar, along with a Fire Distribution Center (FDC), canister launchers, secure communications, GPS receivers, code loaders, cable sets, tool kits, test equipment, and support equipment. Technical documentation, spare parts, and related elements of logistics and program support are also part of the request. The statement notes that the total estimated cost of this potential deal is $285 million.

The sale aims to support the United States' foreign policy goals and national security objectives by improving the security of Ukraine, the statement reads. This purchase is intended to significantly enhance Ukraine's capabilities to defend against missile strikes and protect critical national infrastructure.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense has been identified as the principal contractor for this potential sale.