Advantech showcases rugged Intel Xeon-powered modules at Sea-Air-Space

April 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Advantech

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Advantech is displaying its industrial-grade SOM-5993 computer-on-module series at this year's Navy League Sea-Air-Space symposium, highlighting compact computing solutions designed to withstand harsh environments for military applications.

The modules, which feature Intel's Xeon D-1700 processors, are being promoted for their small form factor, environmental resilience, and processing capability – increasingly important for embedded systems deployed in defense platforms, according to the company.

The SOM-5993 series follows the COM Express Basic Type 7 standard, providing a standardized approach that simplifies integration into larger systems. Available with 4, 8, or 10-core processors, the modules can handle demanding computational workloads required for radar processing, electronic warfare, and other data-intensive military applications, according to a company data sheet.

Particularly notable for naval applications is the module's built-in networking capability, which includes four 10-gigabit Ethernet interfaces alongside a standard gigabit Ethernet port. This high-bandwidth connectivity supports increasing data throughput requirements, the company says.

The extreme temperature variant of the module operates from -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for deployment in a wide range of environments from arctic to desert conditions, and the modules are also tested for vibration resistance to military standards, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Advantech

380 Fairview Way
Milpitas, CA 95035
Website
[email protected]
1-888-576-9668
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics - Databus
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
