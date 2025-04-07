Advantech showcases rugged Intel Xeon-powered modules at Sea-Air-Space

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Advantech

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Advantech is displaying its industrial-grade SOM-5993 computer-on-module series at this year's Navy League Sea-Air-Space symposium, highlighting compact computing solutions designed to withstand harsh environments for military applications.

The modules, which feature Intel's Xeon D-1700 processors, are being promoted for their small form factor, environmental resilience, and processing capability – increasingly important for embedded systems deployed in defense platforms, according to the company.

The SOM-5993 series follows the COM Express Basic Type 7 standard, providing a standardized approach that simplifies integration into larger systems. Available with 4, 8, or 10-core processors, the modules can handle demanding computational workloads required for radar processing, electronic warfare, and other data-intensive military applications, according to a company data sheet.

Particularly notable for naval applications is the module's built-in networking capability, which includes four 10-gigabit Ethernet interfaces alongside a standard gigabit Ethernet port. This high-bandwidth connectivity supports increasing data throughput requirements, the company says.

The extreme temperature variant of the module operates from -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for deployment in a wide range of environments from arctic to desert conditions, and the modules are also tested for vibration resistance to military standards, the company adds.