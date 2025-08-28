Military Embedded Systems

Best In Show awards at MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo 2025

August 28, 2025

MOSA INDUSTRY AND GOVERNMENT SUMMIT & EXPO 2025 -- National Harbor, Md. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo 2025. 

LCR Embedded Systems won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its VE02 SAVE Compliant Chassis for its VPD and SOSA aligned systems.  

In photo: William Pilaud, LCR Embedded Systems Chief Solutions Architect

 

PTC won a 4-Star Award -- in the Security category for its PTC Perc with PVM Protect.  

In photo: Randy Rorden, Software Development Director, PTC Perc

 

Pixus Technologies won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its 1/4 Mini ATR for 3U  OpenVPX and SOSA Aligned Solutions. 

In photo: Justin Moll, vice president, sales and marketing, Pixus Technologies  

 

COTSWORKS won a 4-Star Award in the Power Electronics category for its SPOT -- Secure Parallel Optical Transceiver. 

In photo (l-r): COTSWORKS engineers Sam Kowing, Cameron Picard, Nate Webster

 

Elma Electronic won a 4-Star Award in The Embedded Computers category for its AI-Ready Development Platform Running the Latest nVidia GPU. 


In photo: David Tetley, director of embedded solutions

 

Open.Tech by Amphenol won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computer category for its VITA 87 Circular MT Cable Connectors. 

In photo: Connor  Crabtree, applications engineering lead, Amphenol

 

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

 

