Best In Show awards at MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo 2025

Story

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MOSA INDUSTRY AND GOVERNMENT SUMMIT & EXPO 2025 -- National Harbor, Md. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's MOSA Industry and Government Summit & Expo 2025.

LCR Embedded Systems won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its VE02 SAVE Compliant Chassis for its VPD and SOSA aligned systems.

In photo: William Pilaud, LCR Embedded Systems Chief Solutions Architect

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

PTC won a 4-Star Award -- in the Security category for its PTC Perc with PVM Protect.

In photo: Randy Rorden, Software Development Director, PTC Perc

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Pixus Technologies won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its 1/4 Mini ATR for 3U OpenVPX and SOSA Aligned Solutions.

In photo: Justin Moll, vice president, sales and marketing, Pixus Technologies

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

COTSWORKS won a 4-Star Award in the Power Electronics category for its SPOT -- Secure Parallel Optical Transceiver.

In photo (l-r): COTSWORKS engineers Sam Kowing, Cameron Picard, Nate Webster

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Elma Electronic won a 4-Star Award in The Embedded Computers category for its AI-Ready Development Platform Running the Latest nVidia GPU.



In photo: David Tetley, director of embedded solutions

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Open.Tech by Amphenol won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computer category for its VITA 87 Circular MT Cable Connectors.

In photo: Connor Crabtree, applications engineering lead, Amphenol

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.