Concurrent Technologies Launch Helios – A Pioneering Integrated System

Press Release

Concurrent Technologies, a world-leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer boards for critical applications, has launched an ITAR-free, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) vision computer system.

The launch of Helios demonstrates Concurrent Technologies’ expertise and commitment to provide a range of ruggedized system solutions with an optimal Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) envelope that operate reliably in harsh environments. This new vision computer system is based on a high performance Intel® Core™ i7 processor mated with an Nvidia® graphics module with sufficient I/O and storage flexibility to meet a range of customer applications including command and control display, degraded vision enhancement and 360° vehicle navigation.

The system is designed in alignment with the SOSA™ specification which will enable Concurrent Technologies to launch future rugged storage, sensing and control systems by using a different mix of Plug In Cards (PICs).

Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies, commented:

“The launch of Helios is a milestone achievement demonstrating our commitment to provide our customers with rugged systems based on our fantastic range of PICs. Creating rugged solutions driven by customer demand is a key pillar of our growth strategy, Helios is a major step in that direction and I expect to make further announcements as we enhance our portfolio and capabilities.”

For more information, visit https://www.gocct.com/product/helios-rugged-vision-system/.