Enabling rapid enhanced technology insertion



This Deployable CMOSS MOSA System is an HPEC ATR 3U system for SOSA aligned payloads is intended for use in demanding RADAR, SIG-INT, EW and EA applications. The rugged design offers an ample I/O complement including multiple receiver and transmitter channels plus 1PPS and 10MHz Ref with a 10Gigabit Ethernet Fiber data interconnect making it an ideal C4ISR Modular Open Sensor System (CMOSS) for harsh environments. The system leverages LCR’s 800 Series AoC3U-821 chassis for VITA 48.2 conduction cooled modules supporting 8 payload and 2 VITA 62 PSU slots plus a removable solid state drive bay. LCR can integrate a high- performance Intel Xeon processor and Nvidia GPGPU, providing nearly 10TFLOPs of computational power to meet the high bandwidth signal I/O requirements in today’s mission critical deployments. Each FPGA sub-system has backplane Ethernet connections to a 40 GigE switch providing copper or optical I/O through customizable 38999 connectors to the front panel. The FPGA sub-system has a full meshed 40Gigabit capable network between each VPX card. The system maintains SOSA alignment to the connector level for future tech refresh deployments. It is designed to accommodate best-in-class 3U CMOSS and SOSA aligned payloads to meet mission needs with minimal time to theater. Chassis highlights include:

Cooling for up to 575W of total power

Custom I/O panel with options for high-speed copper, optical or RF signals

Dual VITA 62 Power Supplies

Our experienced and engaging staff can provide payload integration that enables out of the box installation and testing of your application specific hardware and software. LCR offers:

Complete development to deployment products and services

Proven designs for VPX and SOSA-aligned board payloads

Streamlined systems development efforts

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years