Enabling Connectivity with the Rugged, Military-Grade MILTECH 470

Eletter Product



The MILTECH 470 is a rugged, military-grade, USB and Ethernet Smart Hub that enables connectivity between multiple USB devices over Ethernet. It is the industry’s first and only network Ethernet switch that supports connectivity of 5 USB ports, is designed specifically to network Nett Warrior EUD, tactical communication systems, and provides the ability to charge via Power Delivery DRP protocol up to 5 EUDs while providing them full data connectivity via USB over Ethernet. This solution can support any tactical tablet with a single USB connector that needs to be able to connect to an external data source over IP while charging concurrently.



With a wide input range of 18-32VDC, MILTECH 470 supports fast charging for Android tablets over all ports. The Ethernet interfaces allow the USB hosts to communicate between themselves and the upstream devices over a standard wired and wireless Ethernet network, further extending the flexibility of the hub and attached USB devices. The unit features mechanical packaging enhancements designed for MIL-STD-810F airborne and ground environmental compliance and high reliability. It has been specially hardened to improve ingress, impact, and shock/vibration protection, while passive cooling allows for the elimination of moving parts and sealed connectors ensure protection against water and dust.



MILTECH 470 key features:

5 X USB to Ethernet connectivity and 2 ports of 1GB Ethernet allows users to connect USB-enabled devices over Ethernet network, making it easier to share data and access network resources.

Ruggedized design: The MILTECH 470 is built to withstand harsh environments and conditions, including extreme temperatures, shock and vibration.

Secure communications: The device supports advanced encryption and authentication protocols to ensure secure data transmission.

About Milpower Source:

Milpower Source, Inc. designs rugged power conversion, power management, and networking solutions for commercial, military and aerospace applications. With nearly 40 years of experience, we design and manufacture “off the shelf” (OTS), modified and fully custom solutions to address the demanding requirements of today’s MIL-Standards.