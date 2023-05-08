Flyer Defense launches new heavy duty config at SOF Week

Image courtesy Flyer Defense. SOF Week 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Flyer Defense (Los Angeles, California), a company that designs tactical ground mobility vehicles, is unveiling its latest configuration of the Flyer 72-Heavy Duty (Flyer 72-HD) at the SOF Week exhibition.

The Flyer family comprises lightweight, all-terrain, wheeled tactical ground platforms with a payload of more than 5,000 pounds and a 1:1 payload-to-weight ratio. These are modular platforms transportable both internally and externally with rotary and tilt wing aircraft. They are designed to allow rapid vehicle customization for immediate operation-relevant configuration.

The latest iteration, the Flyer 72-HD, is integrated with the exMHR/Hero-120 configuration kit, or “Hunter Killer.” It features an on-the-move self-contained strike capability, from onboard detection and tracking to pinpoint strike capability. The “Hunter Killer” is the latest in a string of new Flyer configurations as the company continues to expand platform capabilities while maintaining a live production line. (Visit Flyer Defense at Booth 1505.)

This year, the Flyer 72-HD will be equipped with the exMHR Enhanced & Extended Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar from Leonardo DRS and Hero-120 loitering munition system from Mistral and UVision. Combined with the pinpoint strike capabilities of the Hero-120, the exMHR Doppler radar technology further transforms the armored Flyer platform, protecting its occupants from both long and short-range threats.

The Flyer 72 is currently in production for the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces and in use as the USSOCOM Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1. (GMV 1.1) solution and the U.S. Army A-GMV solution.

Another system on display at SOF Week is the Flyer 72-Utility variant; Mistral Group will show that platform equipped with the Hero-120 configuration kit at its own booth (Booth 111, just outside of the convention center).