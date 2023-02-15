GMS launches SOSA aligned SBC, OpenVPX chassis at WEST 2023 show

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Venom SBC photo courtesy GMS. WEST 2023 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. General Micro Systems (GMS -- Rancho Cucamonga, California) introduced several products intended for battlefield use at the WEST 2023 trade show this week in San Diego.

The company is showing the GMS X9 Venom Xeon D Host 3U VITA 65 OpenVPX single-board computer (SBC), which it describes as able to "support the demanding needs of next-generation warfare with massive, flexible I/O and compute capabilities in multiple configurations." These SBCs are aligned to the SOSA [Sensor Open Standard Architecture] Technical Standard and are driven by as many as 20 Intel Xeon D-2700 HCC (formerly Ice Lake D) cores. The announcement states that the SBCs are different in that they combine in a compact space I/O at 40Gbits/sec or 100Gbits/sec; as many as three processors per module; and the ability to handle modular, application-specific I/O that interfaces with different types of defense systems and platforms.

GMS is also showing at WEST 2023 its 8-slot DominATR 3U OpenVPX chassis -- another offering in the GMS X9 Venom product family -- intended as a CMOSS [C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards]/SOSA compliant product that combines high I/O performance with vastly improved power and heat-dissipation capabilities to support U.S military and commercial applications. According to the GMS announcement, DominATR is available in a number of configurations, including several preconfigured versions designed for sensor fusion, AI [artificial intelligence] processing, and data recording. In addition, the DominATR's CPU and GPU options bring workstation, microserver, and AI processing onto deployable platforms, thereby alleviating the need for unreliable cloud-computing reachback in battlefield situations.

Attendees may find GMS at WEST 2023 Booth 1636.