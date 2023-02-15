Military Embedded Systems

GMS launches SOSA aligned SBC, OpenVPX chassis at WEST 2023 show

News

February 15, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Venom SBC photo courtesy GMS.

WEST 2023 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. General Micro Systems (GMS -- Rancho Cucamonga, California) introduced several products intended for battlefield use at the WEST 2023 trade show this week in San Diego.

The company is showing the GMS X9 Venom Xeon D Host 3U VITA 65 OpenVPX single-board computer (SBC), which it describes as able to "support the demanding needs of next-generation warfare with massive, flexible I/O and compute capabilities in multiple configurations." These SBCs are aligned to the SOSA [Sensor Open Standard Architecture] Technical Standard and are driven by as many as 20 Intel Xeon D-2700 HCC (formerly Ice Lake D) cores. The announcement states that the SBCs are different in that they combine in a compact space I/O at 40Gbits/sec or 100Gbits/sec; as many as three processors per module; and the ability to handle modular, application-specific I/O that interfaces with different types of defense systems and platforms.

GMS is also showing at WEST 2023 its 8-slot DominATR 3U OpenVPX chassis -- another offering in the GMS X9 Venom product family -- intended as a CMOSS [C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards]/SOSA compliant product that combines high I/O performance with vastly improved power and heat-dissipation capabilities to support U.S military and commercial applications. According to the GMS announcement, DominATR is available in a number of configurations, including several preconfigured versions designed for sensor fusion, AI [artificial intelligence] processing, and data recording. In addition, the DominATR's CPU and GPU options bring workstation, microserver, and AI processing onto deployable platforms, thereby alleviating the need for unreliable cloud-computing reachback in battlefield situations.

Attendees may find GMS at WEST 2023 Booth 1636.

Featured Companies

General Micro Systems, Inc.

8358 Maple Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Cognitive EW
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Realizing MOSA objectives: the developer’s role

February 15, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Schiebel
News
Naval surveillance drone to be provided to UK by Schiebel, Thales

February 13, 2023
More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy One Stop Systems
News
Military-vehicle vision systems contract garners OSS a $1.3 million Army nod

February 14, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
Illustration courtesy General Dynamics
News
Data-at-rest security contract for U.S. Air Force won by General Dynamics

February 10, 2023
More Cyber