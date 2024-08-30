Holt Integrated Circuits intros rad-hard HI-1592 dual transceiver

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits introduced the HI-1592, a radiation-hardened 3.3V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver intended for use in high-reliability applications including in launch vehicles, high-altitude aircraft, low-orbit satellites, and space.

As aircraft fly at higher altitudes or in space they become more susceptible to exposure to cosmic rays, resulting in effects such as single-event transient (SET), single-event latchup (SEL) and single-event burnout (SEB), any of which could result in degradation or failure of electronic equipment. The HI-1592 is latch-up immune and proven to meet a single-event upset (SEU) with a linear energy transfer (LET) of at least 67.7 MeV-cm2/mg. The device is radiation-tolerant to a total ionizing dose (TID) of 100 krad(Si). It is ideal for launch vehicle and high-altitude aircraft applications utilizing MIL-STD-1553 data bus communication.

The device also features 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V compatible digital I/O, giving users more flexibility to interface with a broad range of FPGAs and controllers and avoiding the use of level shifters and other additional circuitry. The HI-1592 is ideal for use with Holt’s DO-254 certifiable MIL-STD-1553 IP Core, HI-6300, instantiated in a radiation-hardened FPGA.

The HI-1592 is available in a hermetic 24-pin ceramic SOIC. The device is offered in extended −55 oC to +125 oC temperature range, with the option of burn-in, 100% PIND testing and compliance to MIL-PRF-38535 QML class Q.