How SOSA™ is changing the industry and paving the path for Future innovation

March 19, 2025

The Aerospace and defense landscape requires innovation, agility and cost-efficiency. The SOSA™️ (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) standard is transforming the industry by standardizing modular solutions for enhanced interoperability, reduced costs, and faster deployment.


In this whitepaper, you will:  

  • Learn how SOSA™️ is reducing development costs and time-to-field for new sensor capabilities 
  • Explore the benefits of open standards in overcoming critical Aerospace & Defense challenges 
  • Discover how Kontron’s VPX product roadmap developed in alignment with SOSA meets both current and future industry requirements.  

Stay ahead in the rapidly evolving defense embedded technology landscape. Download our whitepaper today to learn how SOSA™️ can benefit your organization. 

