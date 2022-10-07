IEE Rugged Avionics Displays

This Control Display Unit is self-contained and features a QWERTY style keyboard and programmable soft keys. The sealed keyboard includes positive tactile feedback keys that supports mission performance objectives through the rapid inputting and changing of data on-the-fly. The CDU features an LED backlit, high-bright, sunlight readable enhanced LCD display. When loaded with communications software, this CDU is a key element of the Operator Interface into the Mission Subsystem on a variety of fixed or rotor-wing applications. Dzus rail mounts ensure secure, predictable installation.



Features

Enhanced, High Brightness 5.0” TFT Display

VGA (640 x 480) AMLCD bonded with high-strength cover glass including EMI shield, heater and anti-reflective/glare treatments

High-bright LED backlight (sunlight readable)

Intel Atom x5-E3930 Dual Core 1.3GHz/1.8GHz (Burst) Processor

QWERTY Style Keyboard and 12 backlit soft keys

Rugged, lightweight, sealed enclosure fit for use in avionics applications

Interfaces Gigabit Ethernet RS-232/422 Serial Communication

Mounting: Dzus rail mounts 3 captive fasteners per side

About IEE

For 75 years, Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, has been designing, testing and manufacturing enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures.



IEE’s expertise in custom solutions to client’s specific application needs are second to none. In addition, IEE has pre-engineered display solutions that minimize lead time and non-recurring engineering (NRE).



IEE’s direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are made in the USA and distributed worldwide.

Contact:

Steve Motter VP of Business Development

818-787-0311 x 327

[email protected]

ieeinc.com