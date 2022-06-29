Kopin receives $2M contract to develop defense in-vehicle display imaging system

Kopin receives $2M contract to develop defense in-vehicle display imaging systemNews
It is the second time Kopin has received such an award. The company specializes in high-resolution microdisplays and sub-systems for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), both for defense and consumer applications, according to the statement.
The system that Kopen has been contracted to develop will be a high-resolution display that uses ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon (FLCOS) technology. The microdisplay will be built into "ruggedized" custom housing that can operate in harsh environments, the company said.