Kopin receives $2M contract to develop defense in-vehicle display imaging system

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Circuit board illustration WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation has received a $2 million contract from an unidentified prime contractor to develop new in-vehicle display imaging systems, the company said in a statement.

It is the second time Kopin has received such an award. The company specializes in high-resolution microdisplays and sub-systems for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), both for defense and consumer applications, according to the statement.

The system that Kopen has been contracted to develop will be a high-resolution display that uses ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon (FLCOS) technology. The microdisplay will be built into "ruggedized" custom housing that can operate in harsh environments, the company said.