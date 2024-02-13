Military Embedded Systems

KYOCERA AVX Releases New TCD Series DLA 04051 and COTS-Plus Conductive Polymer Capacitors

February 13, 2024

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. Electronic component manufacturer Kyocera AVX offers the new TCD Series DLA 04051 and COTS-Plus conductive polymer capacitors, high-reliability conductive polymer capacitors engineered for use in demanding military, aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. 

