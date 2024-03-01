Military Embedded Systems

Mercury wins contract for electronic warfare training for U.S. Navy

March 01, 2024

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems won a five-year, $243.8 million contract with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division to provide electronic warfare combat training subsystems that are reprogrammable, the company announced in a statement.

These subsystems are intended to bolster U.S. pilot training initiatives with advanced near-peer jamming and electronic warfare capabilities, the statement reads.

Mercury's digital RF memory (DRFM)-based reactive jamming subsystems can simultaneously emulate multiple National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC)-validated threats, enhancing training realism, the company says, adding that they have assisted with the Navy's Airborne Threat Simulation Organization (ATSO) since 1987.

Mercury had an initial $20.3 million DRFM production order from ATSO, which encompasses continuous engineering services to update the system's threat library, ensuring alignment with evolving adversarial capabilities, the company adds.

