New all-in-one rugged Edge computing switch

Press Release

Erandio (Spain), September 1, 2021 – RELYUM by SoC-e has shipped the first RELY-MIL-TIME-SERVER production units to one of the largest EU Military naval programs, the next batch being planned to be delivered by the end of this year.

RELY-MIL-TIME-SERVER is a MIL-STD-810G & MIL-STD-461G certified product that embeds the latest timing, networking, and security technology in a single SWaP platform.

This new concept of all-in-one rugged Edge computing device acts as a high-performance master clock and serves secure accurate timing distribution (PTP, NTP, GNSS). This feature is combined with high-bandwidth and high-availability Ethernet switching and L2/L3 Cyber-security services in a unique COTS device.

The heart of this equipment is a Xilinx Ultrascale+ MPSoC device powered by SoC-e field-proven Hardware IP cores for PTP and high-availability low-latency Ethernet networking (10G, Time-Sensitive Networking TSN and HSR/PRP “Zero-Time Recovery” Redundancy).

About RELYUM

RELYUM by SoC-e is a pioneer in developing a portfolio of devices that implement the leading-edge networking and synchronization technologies for critical systems. This technology has been applied in more than 100 projects worldwide and in very different applications like Aerospace & Defence, Electric and Industrial sectors.

Media contact information:

Alicia Alonso

Relyum by SoC-e

+34 944420700

[email protected]