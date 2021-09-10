New all-in-one rugged Edge computing switch

New all-in-one rugged Edge computing switchPress Release
September 10, 2021
Erandio (Spain), September 1, 2021 – RELYUM by SoC-e has shipped the first RELY-MIL-TIME-SERVER production units to one of the largest EU Military naval programs, the next batch being planned to be delivered by the end of this year.
RELY-MIL-TIME-SERVER is a MIL-STD-810G & MIL-STD-461G certified product that embeds the latest timing, networking, and security technology in a single SWaP platform.
This new concept of all-in-one rugged Edge computing device acts as a high-performance master clock and serves secure accurate timing distribution (PTP, NTP, GNSS). This feature is combined with high-bandwidth and high-availability Ethernet switching and L2/L3 Cyber-security services in a unique COTS device.
The heart of this equipment is a Xilinx Ultrascale+ MPSoC device powered by SoC-e field-proven Hardware IP cores for PTP and high-availability low-latency Ethernet networking (10G, Time-Sensitive Networking TSN and HSR/PRP “Zero-Time Recovery” Redundancy).
About RELYUM
RELYUM by SoC-e is a pioneer in developing a portfolio of devices that implement the leading-edge networking and synchronization technologies for critical systems. This technology has been applied in more than 100 projects worldwide and in very different applications like Aerospace & Defence, Electric and Industrial sectors.
Media contact information:
Alicia Alonso
Relyum by SoC-e
+34 944420700
[email protected]