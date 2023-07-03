New SOSA™ Aligned / OpenVPX Innovations from Pixus Technologies

Pixus is a leader in OpenVPX backplane & chassis platforms for your SOSA/HOST/CMOSS or other application. Our modular products and vast array of designs greatly reduces lead-time, cost, and risk for your system requirement.

SlotSaver Mezzanine based SOSA aligned VPX Chassis Manager



The SlotSaver VPX chassis manager is a mezzanine-based approach that allows for chassis management without sacrificing a slot. The SHM300 is designed to the latest SOSA requirements and utilizes 100% US-based software/firmware. The chassis manager is used to monitor/manage the FRUs (Field Replacement Units) plugged into the SOSA/OpenVPX chassis platform. Features include chassis discovery of plug-in boards, information storage, cooling management, SDR-based sensor initialization, and other chassis control and event handling.



New SOSA Aligned ATR Enclosures with 100GbE Backplanes



Pixus has released new ATR enclosures in the 8 slots + 2 VITA 62 PSU slot and 10 slots + 2 VITA 62 PSU slot sizes. The rugged enclosures are designed to the meet the latest SOSA aligned requirements and MIL 810 and MIL 461 specifications. They include 100GbE and PCIe Gen4 backplanes and the SOSA aligned chassis manager beneath the backplane. With cooling to 1000W and options for either MIL grade fans or venting for the application's cooling system, the chassis features the ultimate levels of performance.



MIL Rugged Rackmount SOSA™ Aligned Chassis With Advanced Cooling



Pixus now offers a MIL rugged 19” rackmount chassis for 3U OpenVPX and SOSA aligned boards. The chassis was designed specifically for the high-power requirements of solutions that are aligned to the SOSA technical standard. The rugged rackmount chassis supports up to 16 conduction-cooled modules per SOSA requirements and VITA 48.2 specifications. A specialized card mat set diverts heat to fins which spread the heat away from the card cage. Rear MIL grade fans then pull airflow through the fins to cool in excess of 100W/slot, depending on the application specifics.



Development Chassis for 3U or 6U SOSA OpenVPX



With off-the-shelf components, the Pixus open frame enclosures feature power and ground slots with VITA 67.3c interfaces for 3U or 6U boards. The design includes SOSA management signals, and options for modules with grounded rows. Supports air and/or conduction-cooled modules and speeds up to 100GbE.



For the advanced cooling requirements of today’s SOSA / OpenVPX systems, Pixus offers chassis platforms with Air-Flow-Through (AFT) module, Air-Flow-By (AFB) design, and liquid cooled options.







