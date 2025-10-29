New SOSA-aligned OpenVPX SBCs and Carriers

Eletter Product

Acromag VPX products are designed for high performance and rugged reliability in critical systems. These COTS boards are available in 3U and 6U configurations with front or rear I/O access for air-cooled or conduction-cooled systems. Single board computers feature Intel processors and extensive I/O peripheral support. Carrier cards provide a simple and cost-effective solution for interfacing mezzanine modules for a variety of I/O signal processing functions.

Analog, digital, FPGA, counter/timer, communication, networking, serial and multi-function I/O mezzanine modules for VPX carriers are available.

Acromag VPX Single Board Computers

VPX single board computers are ideal for high-performance defense and scientific research systems requiring high-speed I/O with serial fabric interconnect technologies.

The new VPX7600 is a SOSA-aligned I/O Intensive SBC featuring an Intel Tiger Lake-H Xeon W-11000E Series processor. It supports 100GbE, extra memory options, and a broad range of I/O interfaces. An XMC mezzanine site enables further I/O expansion capabilities.

Our 6U VPX6860 processor board provides a high-performance Intel Xeon-E CPU and extensive I/O support. Mezzanine sites for XMC, AcroPack mini-PCIe, and M.2 modules add great flexibility for additional I/O functions.

Acromag VPX Carrier Cards

Acromag’s 3U and 6U OpenVPX carrier cards can host AcroPack mPCIe, XMC, or PMC mezzanine modules to greatly expand the I/O processing capabilities of your system.

Carrier boards provide a modular approach to system assembly since each carrier can be populated with any combination of analog input/output, digital input/output, communication, or FPGA modules. The modularity allows users to create a board which is customized to their application. This saves time, money, and space. A single carrier board populated with a mix of mezzanine I/O modules can reduce the number of system slots required.

View Rugged OpenVPX SBCs and Carriers.