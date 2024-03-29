Military Embedded Systems

Rugged components may benefit from diamond transistors, researchers say

News

March 29, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rugged components may benefit from diamond transistors, researchers say

WENHEIM, Germany. Researchers in Japan report that they created the first "n-channel" diamond-based transistor, which they say brings the scientific computing community closer to processors that can operate at super-high temperatures, according to findings in the scientific journal Advanced Science. 

According to the research team, by using diamond in transistors -- the electrical switches that flip between 1 and 0 when voltage is applied -- they eliminated the need for direct cooling of parts and increased the range of environments where processors can operate, including the harsh environments of space. 

In the recently reported study, the research team built a transistor using several diamond epilayers with phosphorus added in different amounts to make what they assert is the world's first operational n-channel (that is, using electrons to carry charge) MOSFET [metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor] made using diamond.

Upon testing to check for conductivity performance, the researchers found that the n-type diamond MOSFETs exhibited a high field-effect mobility around 150 cm2/V/sec at 573K, referring to high conductivity and stability at extremely high temperatures. This was "the highest among all the n-channel MOSFETs based on wide-bandgap semiconductors," they noted.

Additional information on the study can be found on the Wiley/Advanced Science website

Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber