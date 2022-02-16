Military Embedded Systems

Rugged NAS from Phoenix International Systems debuts at WEST 2022 show

February 16, 2022

RPC6 rugged NAS image: Phoenix International Systems.

WEST 2022 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION--SAN DIEGO. Phoenix International Systems (Orange, California) debuted its RPC6 rugged network attached storage (NAS) server at the AFCEA/USNI WEST 2022 Conference and Exposition. 

According to the company's announcement about the launch, the RPC6 resilient storage array is aimed at use in high-performance, high-capacity tactical edge data-capture applications in challenging mobile and fixed environments. 

The RPC6 NAS houses a removable magazine with up to six SSDs or 3.5-inch HDDs, each which can be quickly removed to offload data; the magazines can then be moved to separate locations and plugged into another RPC6 on any other network for further analysis. In terms of data security, the RPC6 has optional support for AES-256 hardware and file-level encryption, FIPS140-2 validation, and hardware- and/or software-triggered secure erase and data elimination.The new NAS also enables networked devices to share and store data using all common network services -- NFS (V3/V4), SMB/CIFS, FTP, TFTP, and RSYNC -- with network connections provided through load-balanced Ethernet ports (from Gigabit to 100 Gigabit). 

WEST 2022 attendees can visit the Phoenix International Systems team at Booth 1631.

