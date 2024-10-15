Ruggedization, compact tech lead embedded system innovations at AUSA 2024

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Embedded systems suppliers at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2024 annual meeting emphasized ruggedized systems, advanced display technology, and the growing demand to pack more powerful computing capabilities into smaller, more portable systems.

As military platforms face harsher environments and tighter operational demands, exhibitors have been promoting both the durability and efficiency of their products as key selling points. Multiple companies revealed systems designed to withstand extreme conditions, including ruggedized enclosures for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and ground-based control systems, which are engineered to endure dust, shock, moisture, and vibration.

Display technology also saw advancements, with new high-resolution, sunlight-readable touchscreens and displays designed for combat environments. These ruggedized displays are being optimized for low-visibility settings, and contractors are seeking to make them easily adaptable to current soldier gear.

Exhibitors also focused on miniaturization, which involves packing more advanced computing and processing power into smaller, rugged systems. These compact technologies are intended to help integrate advanced computing solutions into vehicles, drones, and portable units while maintaining high performance and reliability in extreme environments.

But there were other innovations on display as well. One example is General Micro Systems (GMS), which debuted four new cross-domain systems (CDS) that enable secure communication between classified and public networks on the battlefield, the company announced. The systems -- designed for airborne and ground-based applications -- allow data to transit securely between domains without risking critical mission data, according to the company.

Data remains an important focus at trade shows: Shift5 highlighted its platform designed to capture and analyze onboard data in real time, supporting streaming and airgapped modes for both offline and online environments, the company says. Their goal is to provide operational and cybersecurity insights that go beyond traditional log file analysis.