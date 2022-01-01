SD Card Functionality in a Proprietary Robust Package

Secure Digital cards (aka SD cards) are the most popular memory card format of all time. For some embedded applications, especially those in the defense industry, the consumer-focused feature set of SD cards limits their adoption.

Datakey Industrial DFX RUGGEDrive memory tokens provide SD card functionality in a more robust and secure solution than consumer SD cards. Here’s how:

Robustness

SD cards are designed to offer good performance at a low cost. They are not designed to be by physically robust. Industrial DFX memory tokens, however, use engineered thermoplastics and solid over-molded construction in a robust proprietary form-factor. Watch this destructive testing video.

Redundant Contacts

SD cards have only one set of contacts, so the cards must be inserted in the proper orientation. Industrial DFX tokens have redundant contacts, so it can’t be inserted upside down.

Size

While microSD cards are perfect for consumer applications like mobile phones, many defense applications require a larger form factor that can be handled even while wearing gloves.

Temperature

Most SD cards are rated for operation from -25°C to +85°C. Datakey Industrial DFX tokens are rated for operation from -40°C to +85°C.

Risk/Exposure

With a standard SD card slot, any SD card can be inserted, potentially introducing malware or enabling data leakage. The proprietary design and controlled availability of Datakey products means that only authorized memory tokens can plug into proprietary Datakey receptacles, minimizing risk.

A Better Read-Only Solution

Some SD cards come with a write-protect slider. The proprietary shape of Datakey tokens prevent read or write access by a PC, as they simply don’t plug in. Datakey offers both a read/write and a read-only adapter that allows Industrial DFX tokens to be used with a PC. Users with read-only adapters cannot accidentally modify/erase the contents of the memory device.

