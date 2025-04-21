Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned 3U OpenVPX air transport rack enclosures introduced by Pixus Technologies

April 21, 2025

SOSA aligned 3U OpenVPX air transport rack enclosures introduced by Pixus Technologies
Image via Pixus Technologies

TONAWANDA, New York. Pixus Technologies introduced a new line of air transport rack (ATR) enclosures to support high-speed data throughput that is based on the 3U OpenVPX form factor and aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement.

The enclosures utilize the ARINC 404 5/8 size format and support slot profiles with RF and optical backplane interfaces, the statement reads. It is a mezzanine-based Tier 3 chassis management module that installs behind the backplane, which is intended to conserve slot space while providing health monitoring and system control functionality.

An optional Ethernet converter board is also available for translating 10GBASE-KR to 10GBASE-T behind the I/O board. Chassis configurations can include top or bottom extensions to accommodate additional components above or below the OpenVPX cards, the company says.

Featured Companies

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775
