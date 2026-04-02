Military Embedded Systems

7STARLAKE Launches 1U Rugged Xeon 6 Short-Depth Servers for Radar Processing and Precision Timing

Press Release

April 02, 2026

7STARLAKE Launches 1U Rugged Xeon 6 Short-Depth Servers for Radar Processing and Precision Timing

7STARLAKE, a leading provider of rugged military and defense-grade computing solutions, has unveiled its new THOR11-H6 and THOR11-X6 1U short-depth servers powered by Intel® Xeon® D-6 Granite Rapids SoCs. Purpose-built for demanding 5G networks, radar signal processing, and time-sensitive defense applications, these compact servers are optimized for deployment across military aircraft, ground vehicles, and shipboard environments.

High-Density Intel® Xeon® D-6 Granite Rapids SoCs

Powered by Intel® Xeon® D 6556P-B SoC, these short-depth servers deliver exceptional compute density and reliability at the tactical edge. Integrating up to 32 high-performance cores, 84 threads, advanced I/O, and built-in accelerators, this high-density architecture enables AI workloads, virtualized RAN (vRAN), media processing and network security, meeting the demand for defense networking and edge computing.

Ultra Low Latency and High-Bandwidth Performance

Supporting up to 512GB of high-speed DDR5 memory, 8TB SSD storage, and MCIO Gen 5.0 x8 connectivity, the THOR11-H6 and THOR11-X6 enable rapid data ingestion, deterministic processing, and high-throughput data transfer in a compact, power-efficient 1U short-depth form factor. For networking, these servers support up to eight SFP28 25GbE ports or dual QSFP28 100GbE interfaces, enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for modern defense and communications infrastructures. To maintain reliability, a redundant 1200W power supply ensures continuous operation and mission readiness in critical environments.  

Precision Timing and GNSS Synchronization for Time-Sensitive Missions

The THOR11-X6 further distinguishes itself with integrated high-precision timing capabilities. It features three dedicated SMA connectors, including one PPS input, one PPS output, and one GNSS port. This configuration allows the system to function as a timing master or as a GNSS-disciplined standalone time source, making it ideal for radar, electronic warfare, and other time-sensitive defense applications. Engineered to operate reliably in harsh conditions, the THOR11-H6 and THOR11-X6 support a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C, ensuring stable performance in airborne, vehicular, and maritime deployments where environmental resilience is critical.

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