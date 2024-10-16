Military Embedded Systems

Advanced missile-warning systems delivered to U.S. Army by BAE Systems

News

October 16, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

MERRIMACK, N.H. BAE Systems reports it has delivered 400 2-Color Advanced Warning Systems (2CAWS) advanced aircraft survivability systems to the U.S. Army as part of the Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS) program. 

Under the terms of the Army's LIMWS Quick Reaction Capability (QRC) contract, BAE Systems designed, developed, and delivered 2CAWS to protect U.S. Army Black Hawk, Chinook, and Apache helicopters.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the systems leverage modern multispectral sensors, a high-speed digital backbone, and machine-learning algorithms to quickly and accurately detect threats in complex environments; using the gathered information, the systems then can cue appropriate laser-based and expendable countermeasures.

The system builds on the missile-warning capabilities of the BAE Systems Common Missile Warning System (CMWS), which is currently fielded on thousands of U.S. Army and international forces' aircraft.

