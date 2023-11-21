Military Embedded Systems

Air and missile defense platform intercepts cruise missile in U.S. Army test

November 21, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Raytheon

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico. The U.S. Army, in collaboration with Raytheon, completed a live-fire test using the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), Raytheon announced in a statement.

This recent test at White Sands Missile Range is a major step in the radar's development, which is on track for operational capability by year-end, the company says.

The LTAMDS features a 360-degree Active Electronically Scanned Array and uses gallium nitride technology to counter a wide range of threats, including both manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons, the statement reads.

During the test, the LTAMDS acquired, tracked, and guided an interception of a cruise missile surrogate following a typical threat trajectory, the company says, adding that the radar's track data was transmitted to the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), which then initiated the launch of a PAC-3 missile to achieve the intercept.

