Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. The Norwegian government ordered additional components for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace under a contract valued at approximately NOK 1 billion, the company announced in a statement.

The new order includes updated command posts, wheeled communication units, and radio systems to enhance Norway’s air defense capabilities against aerial threats, the statement reads. Existing MRR radios will be replaced with Kongsberg’s THOR Combat Net Radio to provide higher capacity and expanded functionality, the company says.

According to the statement, the upgrades aim to improve mobility, dispersion capability, and decision support speed for NASAMS batteries, which contributes to their survivability. Additional long-lead components were also procured to enable faster delivery of future NASAMS units, aligning with Norway’s Long-Term Plan for the Defence Sector.

NASAMS was originally developed in the 1990s by Kongsberg and Raytheon for the Norwegian armed forces and is currently in use by 13 countries, the company says.