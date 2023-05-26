Air defense systems delivered to Ukraine by Diehl Defence

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Diehl Defence

NUREMBERG, Germany. Diehl Defence, in partnership with Hensoldt and Airbus, has delivered the second unit of the IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine, the company announced in a statement. This development comes within six months after the first unit delivery, which is intended to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities.

TDiehl Defence is the primary contractor and system integrator for the IRIS-T SLM, supplying the launcher and the guided missiles. Hensoldt contributes the TRML-4D multi-functional radar, and the Integrated Battle Management Software Fire Control (IBMS-FC) for the command post is provided by Airbus.

The companies are also working on developing the IRIS-T SLX missile, designed to increase performance to a range of up to 80 km and an altitude coverage of 30 km, Diehl Defence says. This upgrade would maintain the system's essential characteristics as a medium-range system, including high tactical mobility, launcher deployability, and multiple target engagement with low manpower requirements, the company says.