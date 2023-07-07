Military Embedded Systems

Air surveillance radars to be provided to Sweden by Thales

News

July 07, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Thales

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Thales has won a contract to delivery and install of SMART-L Multi Mission Fixed (MM/F) long-range radars for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), according to a company statement.

The Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) multi mission land-based radar, SMART-L MM/F, offers long-range air and surface surveillance and target designation, the company says. The implementation will aim to considerably boost Swedish air surveillance and augment capabilities in ballistic missile detection and space domains.

The SMART-L MM/F is currently used worldwide in both land and naval capacities, providing early detection and air surveillance with an instrumented range of up to 2000 km, the statement reads.

The company says the radars can actively detect and track multiple targets at long ranges, continuously monitoring the location of both friendly and enemy aerial systems.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms