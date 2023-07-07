Air surveillance radars to be provided to Sweden by Thales

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Thales STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Thales has won a contract to delivery and install of SMART-L Multi Mission Fixed (MM/F) long-range radars for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), according to a company statement.

The Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) multi mission land-based radar, SMART-L MM/F, offers long-range air and surface surveillance and target designation, the company says. The implementation will aim to considerably boost Swedish air surveillance and augment capabilities in ballistic missile detection and space domains.

The SMART-L MM/F is currently used worldwide in both land and naval capacities, providing early detection and air surveillance with an instrumented range of up to 2000 km, the statement reads.

The company says the radars can actively detect and track multiple targets at long ranges, continuously monitoring the location of both friendly and enemy aerial systems.