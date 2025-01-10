Military Embedded Systems

Anduril acquires radar and commmand-and-control businesses from Numerica

News

January 10, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries acquired the radar and command-and-control businesses of Numerica Corporation, a move aimed at enhancing its air and missile defense solutions, Anduril announced in a statement.

This acquisition brings Numerica’s radar technology and command-and-control software into Anduril’s Lattice platform, an integrated system that connects sensors, effectors, and other mission-critical systems, the statement reads. Numerica's Spyglass and Spark radars, designed for short-range air defense and vehicle protection, will join Anduril's existing sensing technologies, including Wisp, Pulsar, and Iris. These systems are designed for autonomous sensing, imaging, and targeting for applications such as missile warning and counter-intrusion, the company says.

Anduril will also integrate Numerica's Mimir software, which enhances tracking, track correlation, and sensor fusion capabilities, into its portfolio. These tools aim to improve real-time situational awareness and decision-making in combat environments, the statement adds.

Production of Numerica’s radar systems, including Spyglass and Spark, will continue at Anduril’s Arsenal-1 factory as the company scales up manufacturing, the company says.

