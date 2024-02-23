Armored vehicle air defense system to be provided to Austria by Rheinmetall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall won a contract to provide its Skyranger air defense system to Austria's military, with the value of the contract in the mid-three-digit million-euro range and deliveries set to begin in 2026, the company announced in a statement.

As a part of the contract, Rheinmetall will act as a subcontractor for GDELS, the vehicle manufacturer responsible for upgrading Austria’s fleet of Pandur wheeled armoured vehicles. The Skyranger turret will be mounted on the GDELS Pandur EVO, a 6x6 vehicle platform, the statement reads.

The Austrian Army plans to equip 36 of its Pandur fleet with the Skyranger turret, which offers advanced sensors, a high-performance 30mm automatic cannon, and guided missiles, the company says.