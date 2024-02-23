Military Embedded Systems

Armored vehicle air defense system to be provided to Austria by Rheinmetall

News

February 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Armored vehicle air defense system to be provided to Austria by Rheinmetall
Image via Rheinmetall

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall won a contract to provide its Skyranger air defense system to Austria's military, with the value of the contract in the mid-three-digit million-euro range and deliveries set to begin in 2026, the company announced in a statement.

As a part of the contract, Rheinmetall will act as a subcontractor for GDELS, the vehicle manufacturer responsible for upgrading Austria’s fleet of Pandur wheeled armoured vehicles. The Skyranger turret will be mounted on the GDELS Pandur EVO, a 6x6 vehicle platform, the statement reads.

The Austrian Army plans to equip 36 of its Pandur fleet with the Skyranger turret, which offers advanced sensors, a high-performance 30mm automatic cannon, and guided missiles, the company says.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Connectors
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms