C5ISR contract signed between QinetiQ US and U.S. Army DEVCOM

News

December 03, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image: Army C5ISR Center

McLEAN, Va. Defense-technology company QinetiQ US reports that it won a four-year, $42 million task order to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center's Research & Technology Integration (RTI) Directorate that focuses on development and enhancement of intelligent sensor-processing and advanced-imaging technologies.

Under the terms of the contract, QinetiQ US is tasked with delivering embedded intelligent sensor processing and optics advanced technologies to meet critical research and development requirements of the C5ISR Center.

The QinetiQ announcement states that the work includes developing and enhancing aided target recognition (AiTR) capabilities, advancing signal- and image-processing algorithms, and creatiion of new software applications. QinetiQ US will also leverage its testbed integration and technology testing capabilities. 

