CBRN sensor market to grow due to increased security measures, tech advancements: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands. The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) sensor market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven by increased awareness of CBRN threats, technological advancements, and growing investments in defense and security infrastructure, According to a study from Market Forecast.

Modern CBRN sensors offer improved accuracy and efficiency in agent identification, thanks to their intelligent and responsive design, and the use of sensor networks combined with artificial intelligence and cloud-based data collection, processing, and analytics is an emerging technology trend in the field, the report states.

These CBRN sensor networks are becoming a critical component of comprehensive CBRN defense strategies, the report adds, noting that international collaborations and information sharing among authorities at various levels have increased the global use of CBRN devices, contributing to the collection of data and the generation of analytical reports.