Coast Guard will get imaging updates from Teledyne FLIR Defense

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DoD/Teledyne FLIR image BOSTON, Mass. Teledyne FLIR Defense announced that it won a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth as much as $74.2 million to provide modernized imaging surveillance systems to the U/S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Under the terms of the contract, FLIR Defense is tasked with delivering more than 125 electro-optic sensor system-modernized (ESS-M) systems aimed at use on USCG rotary-wing aicraft, specifically the MH-60 and MH-65 helicopters.

The ESS-M platform leverages a full-HD sensor suite, updated user interfaces, and advanced processing capabilities with software enhancements intended to support future growth, the FLIR Defense announcement said.

The ESS-M systems provide operators with high-definition daylight, low light, and infrared imagery and will be used to support of such Coast Guard missions as search and rescue, living marine resources, and law enforcement, as well as coastal security, drug and migrant interdiction, ports and waterways protection, and other rapid-response needs.