Counter-mortar radar to undergo support services with SRC

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SRC photo.

Syracuse, N.Y. SRC, Inc has won a contract, initially valued at $8.79 million, from the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD), Artillery Systems Delivery Team for the provision of In-Service Support services for the AN/TPQ-49 Lightweight Counter-Mortar Radar (LCMR).

According to the company, the contract contains provisions for further support to be acquired up to $4.39 million. Under this contract, SRC will aim to provide technical knowledge, specialized testing, and equipment to support and maintain the MoD's existing radars.

The AN/TPQ-49 is a countermeasure radar systems designed to provide continuous 3-D, 360-degree surveillance and 3-D rocket, artillery, and mortar (RAM) location using a non-rotating, electronically steered antenna.

Officials claim that the AN/TPQ-49 radar is software-defined and can operate in multiple modes via software changes that tailor it for air surveillance or counterfire target acquisition missions.