Data recording, silent power, and more innovations featured at AOC 2024

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Critical data recording systems, silent power systems, and advanced tools that keep data lines open despite interference were some of the technological innovations on display at the Association of Old Crows' 2024 annual conference.

Telspan Data's booth featured systems designed to manage and analyze information in real time. Using their technology, a device can capture complex signals from the environment, sort through them, and provide insights on the spot, the company says. The purpose of the tools is to ensure that no critical piece of information is lost, whether it’s a signal from an enemy radar or a communication between ground units.

Meanwhile, Polaris Semiconductor showcased their efforts to solve a tough problem: reducing noise in power systems without making big sacrifices in performance. Electronic noise can interfere with critical systems or even give away a soldier’s position, so Polaris is seeking to build new power systems that can be designed to operate silently while delivering power more efficiently. The goal is to enable stealth operations and ensure sensitive equipment can run reliably under extreme conditions.

For all the complexity of military communications, much of it comes down to one simple challenge: making sure the right signals get through. Anatech Electronics highlighted this challenge at its booth. For example, they produce advanced signal filters aimed at providing clean, clear communication on the battlefield. The company also showcased duplexers, which combine signal channels to streamline communication and reduce interference. The tools are designed to improve connections between military teams by ensuring signals don't overlap or interfere with each other.