Military Embedded Systems

Deep sensing and targeting system demonstrated for U.S. Army by Northrop Grumman

News

October 22, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Deep sensing and targeting system demonstrated for U.S. Army by Northrop Grumman
Image via Northrop Grumman

AURORA, Colorado. Northrop Grumman's Deep Sensing and Targeting (DSaT) system was demonstrated during the U.S. Army's Vanguard 24 experiment, the company announced in a statement.

The DSaT system integrates space-based sensor data with airborne platforms to support long-range precision targeting, the statement reads. During the test, the system provided targeting intelligence using tactical radios for both Line of Sight and Beyond Line of Sight communications, while incorporating automation to improve mission efficiency and speed, the company says.

Phase two of DSaT is designed to align with the Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) platform, with the goal of expanding mission effectiveness for Army platforms, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Black Hornet 4 nano-drones to be delivered to U.S. Army by Teledyne FLIR Defense

October 22, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Virtualitics
News
AI contract between USAF and Virtualitics targets logistics

October 22, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber