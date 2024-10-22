Deep sensing and targeting system demonstrated for U.S. Army by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

AURORA, Colorado. Northrop Grumman's Deep Sensing and Targeting (DSaT) system was demonstrated during the U.S. Army's Vanguard 24 experiment, the company announced in a statement.

The DSaT system integrates space-based sensor data with airborne platforms to support long-range precision targeting, the statement reads. During the test, the system provided targeting intelligence using tactical radios for both Line of Sight and Beyond Line of Sight communications, while incorporating automation to improve mission efficiency and speed, the company says.

Phase two of DSaT is designed to align with the Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) platform, with the goal of expanding mission effectiveness for Army platforms, the statement adds.