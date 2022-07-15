Military Embedded Systems

DIRCM, airborne EW contract for the Netherlands won by Elbit

News

July 15, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Gulfstream G650 equipped with Elbit J-Music DIRCM system (Photo courtesy of Elbit Systems)

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has a won a contract from the Netherlands Ministry of Defense to supply Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) and airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems for a Gulfstream G650 aircraft, the company announced.

Elbit will provide its J-MUSIC DIRCM system along with its Infrared-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR-PAWS), which are used on more than 25 types of aircraft for Israel, Germany, NATO, and other customers.

The systems are meant to protect the aircraft from shoulder-fired anti-aicraft missiles, the company stated.

