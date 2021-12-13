e-con Systems launches 100 fps Full HD SONY STARVIS IMX462 camera that stands out in its superior near-infrared performance

e-con Systems has launched See3CAM_CU27, a Full HD ultra-low light USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera with superior near-infrared performance.

See3CAM_CU27 is a low light camera based on the SONY STARVIS IMX462 image sensor. It stands out in its superior near-infrared performance. The high sensitivity of this Full HD camera helps to capture images in as extremely low lighting conditions as 0 lux, which makes it suitable for night vision applications and medical microscopes. Also, this camera comes with a high-performance onboard Image Signal Processor (ISP). This facilitates accurate color reproduction with auto exposure and auto white balance functions that provide the best possible image output. See3CAM_CU27 is a fixed focus camera that has an M12 lens holder which offers customers an opportunity to use the lens of their choice.

Key features of STURDeCAM25

High Sensitivity - Capture images even in extremely low lighting conditions (0 lux)

IR sensitivity - Capture high-quality images in near-infrared regions

USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface - Plug and play support for Windows and Linux systems.

Inbuilt Image Signal Processor - Facilitates accurate color reproduction with auto exposure and auto white balance functions

Streams MJPEG video data in Full HD @100 fps and UYVY video data in Full HD @60 fps

This UVC compliant camera supports the USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface and is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 host ports. With the ultra-low light and near-IR sensitivity features, See3CAM_CU27 is suitable for various low light applications such as smart surveillance, smart traffic systems, food quality inspection systems, in-vehicle surveillance, medical microscopes for fluorescence, dark field and bright field imaging, ophthalmology devices, and agricultural applications such as crop monitoring and vegetation index measurement.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRSL8ilhRWE

Availability Customers interested in evaluating See3CAM_CU27 – a Full HD ultra-low light USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera – can purchase the product from e-con Systems’ online store.

Customization and integration support

With a proper understanding of customers’ pain points, e-con Systems offers customization services that reduce your efforts on prototyping, product integration, and product deployment. For any help in integrating See3CAM_CU27 into your product, please write to [email protected].

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems is a leading OEM camera manufacturer with 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision. It focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical and industrial. The company’s wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, etc with both rolling and global shutter sensors.

e-con Systems strives to become a global leader in the embedded vision space through continuous innovation and helping its customers accelerate product development and reduce time to market. It has built over 250+ product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras around the globe. What sets the company apart is its deep expertise in building customized product designs to ensure rapid prototyping through custom modifications in camera hardware as well as software which include form factor modifications, ISP tuning, carrier board development, lens calibration, and much more. Click here to know more about e-con’s suite of customization services.

