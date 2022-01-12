e-con Systems launches 13MP high-resolution monochrome USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera with superior sensitivity

e-con Systems, a leading embedded camera company, launches See3CAM_CU135M, a 13MP high-resolution monochrome USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera with superior sensitivity.

e-con Systems is an embedded vision company specialized in designing, developing, and supplying camera solutions for industries such as retail, medical, industrial, agriculture, etc. The latest addition in its portfolio is See3CAM_135M, a monochrome USB camera. See3CAM_CU135M is based on the 1/3.2-inch AR1335 monochrome CMOS image sensor from Onsemi with advanced 1.1µm pixel BSI technology. This camera comes with the auto exposure feature allowing it to easily adjust to changing lighting conditions. Absence of color filter arrays in this 4K monochrome camera results in higher quantum efficiency in both visible and NIR regions compared to cameras with RGB color filters. This high quantum efficiency helps to capture images with less noise using See3CAM_CU135M in all lighting conditions. Also, this camera comes with the 2x2 and 4x4 pixel binning feature that helps to enhance its sensitivity.

Further, See3CAM_CU135M is a high-resolution camera with a resolution of 13MP. This helps to capture images with great details, which is a critical feature in microscopic applications. This 4K monochrome camera streams video data in Full HD @ 60 fps & 4K @ 30 fps with output formats of Y8 and Y16. Also, it has an S-mount lens holder which allows customers to choose and use their own optics.

Key features of See3CAM_CU135M

Monochrome camera: Absence of color filter arrays helps to capture images with less noise.

M12 lens holder: Fixed focus and liquid lens auto focus support

USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface: Compatible with Windows and Linux operating systems, and Industrial PCs.

2x2 and 4x4 image binning: Enhanced sensitivity High sensitivity in both visible and NIR regions, image binning capability, ability to capture minuscule details, and low noise capabilities make this camera an ideal fit for applications such as digital microscope, automatic number plate recognition, and quality inspection.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMiVtOsYjMw

Availability

Customers interested in evaluating See3CAM_CU135M -13MP high resolution monochrome USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera with superior sensitivity – can purchase the product from e-con Systems’ online store. Please visit the See3CAM_CU135M product page and click the buy now button to navigate to the webstore and purchase the product.

Customization and integration support

With a proper understanding of customers’ pain points, e-con Systems also offers customization services for See3CAM_CU135M that reduce your efforts on prototyping, product integration, and product deployment. Please write to us at [email protected] if you are looking for any customization or integration support.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems is a leading OEM camera manufacturer with 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision. It focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical and industrial. The company’s wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, etc with both rolling and global shutter sensors.

e-con Systems strives to become a global leader in the embedded vision space through continuous innovation and helping its customers accelerate product development and reduce time to market. It has built over 250+ product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras around the globe. What sets the company apart is its deep expertise in building customized product designs to ensure rapid prototyping through custom modifications in camera hardware as well as software which include form factor modifications, ISP tuning, carrier board development, lens calibration, and much more. Click here to know more about e-con’s suite of customization services.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Harishankkar VP – Business Development

[email protected]

e-con Systems™ Inc., +1 408 766 7503

e-con Systems India Pvt. Ltd., +91 44 40105522

Website: https://www.e-consystems.com

Note: References to corporate, product, or other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.