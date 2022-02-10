Early detection radar systems to be delivered to Saudi Arabia

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Raven Industries, Inc. announced that Aerostar Technical Solutions, Inc. (Raven Aerostar) has secured a subcontract with a value of $3.6 million for products to TCOM L.P. for the KSA Modified Persistent Surveillance Systems - Tethered (PSS-T) Large Systems in Saudi Arabia under a Foreign Military Sales program with the U.S. Army.

The company claims it will provide its Vista F25 radar systems for the PSS-T system throughout a five-year period of performance with a work completion date of March 23, 2027. A subsequent task order award is anticipated to supply spares, integration support, reach-back support, training, and sustainment.

Using advanced algorithms, Vista F25 radar systems are designed to provide early detection of defined targets and movement at long ranges. In addition to offering range detection and tracking performance, officials claim that these systems provide low false alarms, can be controlled remotely, and operate from a diverse set of platforms.

PSS-T supports military communications, force protection, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities. It is designed to collect information from multiple sensors and interoperate with other aerial and unattended ground radars.