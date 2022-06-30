Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare's future: integration with cybersecurity solutions, study predicts

June 30, 2022

AMSTERDAM. Companies developing next-generation electronic warfare (EW) solutions are researching and developing solutions for integrating EW components with cybersecurity solutions, with these integrations occuring in the realm of data encryption, using secured communication channels, and secure authentication for access, according to a new study from Market Forecast, "Electronic Warfare - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

The study authors predict that global EW markets will reach  $27.86 billion through 2030, up from $18.99 billion in 2022. Responsible for the increases will be the upgrading and procurement of new EW systems of all types, namely next-generation jammers and receivers, which will then increase demand for the various electronic components (hardware and software) used in the equipment, plus the modernizing of the platform electronics to support and manage these systems. 

They also state that miniaturization and reducing size, weight, and power (SwaP) design will be a priority, which will therefore drive demand for such electronic components such as system-on-chip (SoC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, m-card, and smart sensors. 

