Giraffe 1X radar to be showcased at DSEI 2023 by Saab

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab has introduced a new deployment set for its Giraffe 1X radar system that aims to enhance the radar's portability and speed of setup—particularly in dynamic battlefields and areas facing multidirectional air threats—and will showcase it at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023 event in London, England, the company announced in a statement.

The updated Giraffe 1X Deployment Set features a software-based, lightweight 3D AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar that is designed to serve both mobile and stationary deployments, the company says.

The radar system is intended to offer air defense target data, detect drones for counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) operations, and provide sense and warn capabilities against rockets, artillery, and mortar, the statement reads.