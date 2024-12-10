Military Embedded Systems

Giraffe 4A radar systems to be delivered to U.S. Air Forces in Europe by Saab

December 10, 2024

Image via Saab

LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab won a contract valued at $48 million (525 MSEK) to provide Giraffe 4A radar systems in support of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe, the company announced in a statement.

The radar systems, ordered through BAE Systems, are intended to enhance long-range surveillance and air base air defense capabilities, the statement reads. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

The Giraffe 4A is a multi-function radar incorporating Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology. Designed to support comprehensive air defense, the radar system offers mobility and advanced sensing capabilities to modernize the Air Force's expeditionary combat airfield surveillance operations, the company says. Production will take place at its facilities in both the United States and Sweden.

BAE Systems Technical Solutions & Services Inc. is the prime contractor for this program, supporting the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.

