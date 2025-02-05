Infrared search-and-track sensor for F/A-18s now ready for operations, U.S. Navy declares

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed

ORLANDO, Florida. The U.S. Navy declared Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the IRST21 infrared search-and-track (IRST) sensor system developed by Lockheed Martin for the F/A-18 Super Hornet, the company announced in a statement.

The IRST21 system is a long-wave infrared sensor designed to passively detect airborne targets beyond visual range, enhancing the situational awareness and survivability of naval aviators, the statement reads.

The IOC milestone follows flight tests and supports the Navy’s full-rate production decision for the sensor system, Lockheed Martin states. The IRST21 is integrated into the front of the Super Hornet’s centerline fuel tank, where it provides extended-range threat detection without relying on radar emissions, the company says.