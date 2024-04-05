Integrated Battle Command System demos missile defense capabilities in live-fire test

Military Embedded Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Northrop Grumman Corporation tested its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, where the IBCS system integrated data from a Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) to detect, track, and intercept a surrogate long-range cruise missile using a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, the company announced in a statement.

The system is designed to change the battlefield by enabling the integration of various sensors and effectors, the company says, adding that the ability of IBCS to work in tandem with the developing LTAMDS aligns with the U.S. Army’s strategy for modernizing its air and missile defense systems.

IBCS is designed to unify all assets within the battlespace, regardless of their origin, service branch, or domain, the company says, claiming it has compatibility with a wide array of systems, including Patriot, Sentinel, F-35, and others.

IBCS is a modular, open, and scalable architecture, the statement adds.

