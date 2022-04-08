Kaman Measuring Announces ThreadChecker with Inspection Capabilities for the Metrology Industry

Press Release

The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, precision non-contact position measuring systems, announces the availability of its improved ThreadChecker.

This line of non-contact application-specific sensors provides rugged, reliable verification of thread presence or absence in nearly any electrically conductive material. The ThreadChecker is a teachable eddy current inspection tool, widely used for thread detection, material sorting, plating presence, and absence of heat treatment, as examples. Any physical property difference that relates to material conductivity is readily detected. These sensors are available from stock and ready to ship immediately.

The ThreadChecker is ideal for use in any automated inspection process in the metrology industry. Consisting of a single electronics module compatible with any probe/material combination, the ThreadChecker can check threads regardless of part cleanliness, reducing the cost of implementation.

With Kaman’s proven eddy current technology at its core, the ThreadChecker is designed specifically for in-die use. It features four internal probes, ranging from 4 to 10 millimeters (mm) and two external probes, 6mm and 8mm. Available with a DIN rail mounting option, ThreadChecker is CE-compliant and features IP-67 rated probes and electronics.

The ThreadChecker is available with both switched and analog outputs. With the switched output option, the sensor is wired to a PLC or other controller, programmed to alarm when no thread is detected. As an alternative, users can monitor the analog voltage and program the PLC or other control device with limits suitable for the application.