Military Embedded Systems

Magnetic anomaly detection systems deliviered to Japan for maritime aircraft

News

June 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy CAE

OTTAWA, Ontario. CAE has delivered its first Magnetic Anomaly Detection-Extended Role (MAD-XR) systems designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) for installation aboard P1 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) operated by the Japanese Ministry of Defense and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), the company announced in a statement.

The MAD-XR systems, included in a multi-year contract, will support the JMSDF's fixed-wing ASW operations. The integration, installation, and sustainment of this sensor technology is included in the contract, the company says.

The delivered MAD-XR system, a highly sensitive magnetometer, is engineered to detect variations in the earth's magnetic field. In ASW operations, it helps with submarine detection, and the latest model brings expanded range and sensitivity, while also reducing size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements, the statement reads.

