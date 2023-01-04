Massive Disaggregated Processing for Sensors at the Edge

Whitepaper

Edge applications need support for more powerful, deployable computing subsystems that can process extremely high bandwidth, ever-growing sensor data streams and exploit the rapidly emerging capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This paper highlights a novel architectural approach that addresses this growing need by combining innovative data processor unit (DPU) technology with high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) in a rugged, SWaP-optimized configuration—without the need for an x86 CPU host.