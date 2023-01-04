Military Embedded Systems

Massive Disaggregated Processing for Sensors at the Edge

Whitepaper

January 04, 2023

Edge applications need support for more powerful, deployable computing subsystems that can process extremely high bandwidth, ever-growing sensor data streams and exploit the rapidly emerging capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI).


This paper highlights a novel architectural approach that addresses this growing need by combining innovative data processor unit (DPU) technology with high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) in a rugged, SWaP-optimized configuration—without the need for an x86 CPU host.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Image courtesy Team DEFIANT
News
Sikorsky, Boeing protest U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft award to Bell

December 29, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Image: Metawave
News
Radar sensing and perception for autonomous ground systems wins Army SBIR grant

January 04, 2023
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
Tank simulation and training centers to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

January 03, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Helena Blaisdell-Black
News
U.S. Navy cyber program awards $4.1 billion in follow-on contracts

January 03, 2023
More Cyber