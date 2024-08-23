Military Embedded Systems

Mobile radar systems for drone detection in Ukraine to be provided by Robin Radar

News

August 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mobile radar systems for drone detection in Ukraine to be provided by Robin Radar
Image via Robin Radar

THE HAGUE, Netherlands Robin Radar Systems won a contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defense for 51 mobile radar units designed for drone detection, which will be donated to Ukraine later this year, the company announced in a statement.

This latest order follows a previous purchase of 51 static IRIS drone radars made 18 months ago, which are currently deployed across various locations. The new radars include on-the-move (OTM) functionality, allowing them to operate effectively when mounted on mobile platforms such as vehicles or ships, the statement reads.

Robin Radar Systems' IRIS radars are specifically engineered to detect small, fast-moving drones, distinguishing them from birds and other flying objects, the company says.

Featured Companies

Robin Radar Systems

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
U.S. Army photo: Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office
Story
Autonomous engine systems for helicopters depend on standards-based controls

November 26, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber