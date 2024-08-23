Mobile radar systems for drone detection in Ukraine to be provided by Robin Radar

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Robin Radar

THE HAGUE, Netherlands Robin Radar Systems won a contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defense for 51 mobile radar units designed for drone detection, which will be donated to Ukraine later this year, the company announced in a statement.

This latest order follows a previous purchase of 51 static IRIS drone radars made 18 months ago, which are currently deployed across various locations. The new radars include on-the-move (OTM) functionality, allowing them to operate effectively when mounted on mobile platforms such as vehicles or ships, the statement reads.

Robin Radar Systems' IRIS radars are specifically engineered to detect small, fast-moving drones, distinguishing them from birds and other flying objects, the company says.